Braselton planned unit development request deferred

BraseltonNewsTODAY
Monday, November 26. 2018
Developers of a proposed planned unit development in Braselton have deferred hearings on the request until November.

Homecorp is requesting the town rezone 32.5 acres for a planned unit development on Lewis Braselton Blvd. (Hwy. 124). The property backs up to Davis St.

Developers plan 240 multi-family units between several buildings on the site. Units are proposed to total 836-1,380 square feet.
A portion of the property is also proposed as commercial/retail.

Hearings were initially planned for the Nov. 26 Braselton Planning Commission meeting, but have been deferred to Dec. 17.
