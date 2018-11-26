Developers of a proposed planned unit development in Braselton have deferred hearings on the request until November.
Homecorp is requesting the town rezone 32.5 acres for a planned unit development on Lewis Braselton Blvd. (Hwy. 124). The property backs up to Davis St.
Developers plan 240 multi-family units between several buildings on the site. Units are proposed to total 836-1,380 square feet.
A portion of the property is also proposed as commercial/retail.
Hearings were initially planned for the Nov. 26 Braselton Planning Commission meeting, but have been deferred to Dec. 17.
Braselton planned unit development request deferred
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry