Man gets 20 years in prison for child molestation

A Gainesville man was sentenced to a lengthy prison sentence for child molestation in Madison County Superior Court recently.
Brandon James Allison was sentenced by Judge Lauren A. Watson to serve 40 years, with the first 20 to be served in confinement and the remainder to be served on probation on charges of child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes and false imprisonment.
In other action, Jeffrey Gonzales Kelley, of Athens, was sentenced by Judge Watson to serve 30 years, with the first 20 years to be served in confinement and the remainder on probation on charges of burglary, first degree burglary and second degree burglary (three counts). Charges of theft by taking (seven counts) were dismissed.
Other recent rulings in superior court included:
•Christopher Lee Couch, of Athens, was sentenced by Judge Watson to serve 15 years, with the first two years to be served in confinement, and the remainder on probation on a charge of aggravated assault.
•Michael Massey, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Watson to serve ten years with the first three to be served in confinement and the reminder on probation on charges of possession of methamphetamine (reduced from possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute) and possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (reduced from possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance with intent to distribute). Charges of possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance with intent to distribute, possession of a Controlled Substance (two counts) and a tag light violation were dismissed.
•Jacquelyn Ann Wilson, of Winterville, was sentenced by Judge Watson to serve three years of probation on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, reduced from possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
•George Cameron Johnson, of Winterville, was sentenced by Judge Watson to serve three years of probation on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. Charges of possession of marijuana and driving while license suspended or revoked were dismissed.
•Michael Jason Martin, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Watson to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $250 fine on a charge of criminal trespassing, reduced from interference with government property.
•Phillip Isaac Marshall, of Lawrenceville, was sentenced by Judge Watson to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $500 fine on a charge of possession of marijuana (misdemeanor), reduced from possession of marijuana more than an ounce. A charge of failure to stop for a stop sign was dismissed.
•Fernando Benitez-Arnendanz, of Hartwell, was sentenced by Judge Watson to serve 15 years, with the first three years to be served in confinement and the remainder on probation and to pay a $1,000 fine on a charge of first degree burglary. A charge of theft by taking was dismissed.
•Santavious D. Maxwell, of Colbert, had his charges of trafficking in cocaine and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony dismissed by Judge Watson as part of a negotiated resolution with other charges.
