Chamber still searching for 2019 funding

The Chamber of Commerce aims to bring business to Madison County, but it will have to continue those efforts in 2019 without a clear funding source.
Chamber members appeared before the county industrial development authority (IDA) Nov. 19 to request assistance in funding for the organization next year. Chamber chairman Russell Martinez requested that the IDA provide $45,000 to cover the salary of a director.
“We’re looking at hiring a full-time director to get back to what the Chamber is supposed to do” he said.
Martinez said getting a person hired to serve as the face of the organization and a spokesperson for the county with prospective businesses is vital to help Madison County grow in a healthy way.
IDA members voiced support for the group, but the Chamber wasn’t given assurances that any funds would be available until 2020 at the earliest. IDA members noted that the budget for 2019 has been set and that there are no excess funds.
Chamber members said they don’t know what they’ll do, but they are determined not to let the organization collapse.
“We believe in it (the Chamber),” said county school assistant superintendent Bonnie Knight, an active Chamber member. “We’re not going to let it die. That’s not what Madison County is about. We’re just looking for some help.”
Knight talked about how vital commercial growth is for the county school system. She noted that there is an influx of students in the schools and that without business growth to offset the cost of services, the schools will suffer financially, which could affect the quality of the schools. She said this is why she has taken an active role in the Chamber for years.
Fellow Chamber member Cindy Jones, an agriculture teacher and local ag advocate, said the county is missing out on potential businesses when it doesn’t have someone specified to serve as a liaison with commercial interests.
“I look at all the missed opportunities if we don’t have a point person for economic development,” she said.
The request comes months after the IDA removed Marvin White from his posts earlier this year. White had served as the IDA executive director and Chamber president since the early 2000s. And the authority didn’t officially “fire” White, but it eliminated the salary for both of his roles, and IDA chairman Bruce Azevedo picked up White’s duties with the IDA for months without pay until Frank Ginn was hired as the new authority director at a salary of $60,000. But the Chamber position remains unfilled. And the Chamber has relied on volunteers to carry out its duties.
But volunteers, who have other full-time jobs, can only do so much, Chamber members said. There are approximately 400 businesses in Madison County and 75 Chamber members. The group wants to do more to promote existing businesses and lure new ones to the county, while boosting membership.
Martinez said the Chamber also aims to raise funds to cover its own expenses without relying on the IDA.
“We want to be independent and don’t want to have to rely on those (IDA) funds,” he said, thanking the authority for having left what was budgeted for the Chamber in 2018 in this year’s budget after White’s dismissal.
Ginn suggested that the IDA try to allocate $20,000 to the Chamber in 2019 and see if the school board and county commissioners can also pitch in money to cover the cost for a director. And IDA member Jeff Dillard said that lingering for a year without any funding for the Chamber could put its current membership in jeopardy, with businesses possibly backing out.
County commission chairman John Scarborough said he supports the Chamber, but he said there’s no money available in the budget right now to give to the Chamber, though he said it’s possible something could become available in 2019.
Josh Chandler, the IDA’s treasurer, said the authority was left with a bad taste in its mouth regarding the group’s past relationship with the Chamber. He said the authority was paying for Chamber salaries and not seeing any real result. He said he supports the efforts of the Chamber but that any funding from the authority needs to come with clarity on what is being returned on the investment.
“Whatever it is needs to be transparent,” he said. “…That trust needs to be rebuilt.”
Martinez acknowledged that the lack of funding for 2019 is going to put the Chamber in a real crunch.
“It will be a struggle, but we’ll manage,” he said.
