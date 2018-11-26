Tax break for the elderly?

Madison County voters may have a choice next year on whether to provide a tax break to local property owners over the age of 70.
The county industrial authority heard Monday from tax commissioner Lamar Dalton and District 1 commissioner Lee Allen, along with several members of a committee studying a tax exemption, about plans for a potential referendum on a tax break for county residents over 70.
The proposal would provide a modest cut in taxes for the elderly, with senior citizens having their property values frozen once they reach 70. Madison County tax-levying entities collect roughly $21 million in taxes per year to operate the county government, school system and industrial authority. The break would reduce overall county and school tax revenues by approximately $143,000, or about .7 percent of the total income.
The committee presented a handout to the IDA with facts about the proposed exemption. There are currently 1,422 citizens who would qualify for the property tax exemption.
“We decided the starting age would be 70, because this was where we can help the most people with the smallest impact to our revenues,” committee members stated in the handout. “…Lower and moderate income seniors and elderly are among the most vulnerable citizens in an affordable housing crunch.”
Allen noted that the county commissioners will have to unanimously approve the call for a referendum for a tax exemption vote in order for state legislators to present it to the Georgia General Assembly in January. He said a referendum could be held next year if a vote is approved by the BOC and lawmakers. On an unrelated note, he said he also hopes to get a referendum for Sunday sales on the same ballot.
Dalton said he’s heard from a number of elderly people who are on limited incomes and in need of some tax relief. He said the county is not in a position to eliminate school taxes for the elderly, but he said he really wants to provide some sort of break to help older citizens who struggle. The exemptions would supplement and not override existing property tax exemptions.
“This is something we could do with little effort for the elderly of the county,” he said. “…If I don’t do anything else as a tax commissioner, if we get this accomplished, I’d consider it a success.”
Dalton said he is looking at bumping up his tax sale schedule, so that sales are initiated after one year of delinquencies, which he said would generate more income and offset much of the revenue lost by the exemption.
Dalton said he’s heard some say the exemption will be a draw for the elderly to make a Madison County a retirement community. He said he doesn’t see that.
“I can’t see people buying a $229,000 home to have $150 in savings,” he said.
Dalton said the committee plans to have a public meeting in December to present more details to the public, but no date was announced.
Industrial authority member Josh Chandler said later in the meeting that he is not opposed to the exemption, but he said he doesn’t feel the timing is right, given the strains the local government has had in providing services with limited revenues.
