Mrs. Martha Louise Mauldin, 75, of Commerce, died Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, at Northridge Medical Center. Mrs. Mauldin was born in Commerce to the late Fred and Ellen Gertrude Bryan Loggins, Sr. She was retired from Jackson County Schools.
Mrs. Mauldin is survived by her husband, Jimmy Mauldin, of Commerce; daughter, Angie Jacobs, of Commerce; sister, Johnnie Frances Howington, of Nicholson; brothers, Fred Loggins, Jr., of Nicholson, and Don Loggins, of Commerce; grandson, Zackary Smith; and great-grandson, Lawton Smith.
Funeral services: Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, at 2 p.m. at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. Vaughn Howington, Jr. officiating. Interment to follow in Howington Cemetery.
Visitation: Family to receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, from 5-8 p.m.
Martha Louise Mauldin (11-26-18)
