Roy Parks Segars (11-25-18)

Roy Parks Segars, 93, of Commerce, passed away Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, at his residence.
Born on April 17, 1925 in Commerce, he was the son of the late Issac Bennett and Anno Parks Segars. He was a member of Charity Baptist Church, a member of the American Legion #215, a truck driver, and he was a U.S. Navy veteran who served our country in WWII. He is preceded in death by a son, Kenneth Parks Segars; a great-grandchild, Austin Boyer; brothers, C.W. Segars and Frank Segars; and sister, Mildred Fitzpatrick.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda Geraldine Bell Segars, of the residence; son and daughter-in-law, John Bennett (Gail) Segars, Commerce; daughters and sons-in-law, Charlotte Jane (Billy) Boyer, Commerce, Martha Bernadine (Frank) Rodriguez, Kennesaw; 10 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services: Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, at 1 p.m. at Charity Baptist Church with the Revs. Scott Smith and Billy Burrell officiating. The body will lie in state at the church from 12:30 p.m. until time of the service.
Visitation: Family to receive friends Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2018, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Interment will be at the Charity Baptist Church Cemetery.
A very special thanks to all Hospice Care Compassus and Rescare Home Health Care, special aides, Jasmine Dalton, Judy Crocker and Larissa Gragg.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com
Arrangements by: Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.
