Bertha Louise “LouLou” Maxwell (11-26-18)

Mrs. Bertha Louise “LouLou” Maxwell, 89, of Commerce, died Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, at her residence.
Mrs. Maxwell was born in Commerce to the late Joel Haskel and Sadie Wilma Smith Baird. She was a member of Nicholson Pentecostal Fire Baptized Holiness Church and was retired from Oxford. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Maxwell was preceded in death by her husband, James Hamilton Maxwell; and brothers, Farris Baird and Willard Baird.
Mrs. Maxwell is survived by her sons, Ronnie Maxwell and Gerald Maxwell, both of Commerce; five grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services: Thursday, Nov. 29, at 2 p.m. at Nicholson Pentecostal Fire Baptized Holiness Church with the Revs. Marty Smith and Kelby Maxwell officiating. Interment to follow in Baird-Maxwell Family Cemetery.
Visitation: Family to receive friends at the church Thursday, Nov. 29, from 12-2 p.m.
Arrangements by: Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce.
