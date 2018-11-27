Estelle James Vanderford, 93, of Statham, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018. She was of the Baptist faith.
Estelle was a certified nursing assistant and worked many years at Russell Nursing Home and Walker Park Nursing Home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, A. B. and Alice Emma Mealor James; her husband, Phil Vanderford; a daughter, Barbara Kimbrough; seven brothers and sisters; and a grandson, Shannon Kimbrough.
Estelle is survived by two sons, Ricky Vanderford (Teresa), of Statham, and Michael Vanderford, of Statham; a daughter, Susan Mobley (Dwight), of Bethlehem; grandchildren, Mark Kimbrough (Mirela), Melissa Reynolds (Jeremy) and Stacy Savage (Chris); and great-grandchildren, Ariana Kimbrough, Camden and Hudson Reynolds, Stella and Preston Savage, River, Ajla and Isabel Kimbrough. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Visitation: Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, from 6-8 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home, Winder.
Funeral services: Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with Pastor Dean Garrett officiating. Interment to follow in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Estelle James Vanderford (11-27-18)
