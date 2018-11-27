BOYS BASKETBALL: Bird see’s positives, encouragement in loss to Cedar Shoals

Cedar Shoals posed one of the biggest tests for Madison County based on their athleticism and talent. Other than the lopsided score and a rough fourth quarter, the Red Raiders closed their game with a lot to be excited about.
The Jaguars defeated Madison County 79-54, but the game didn’t get out of hand until late in the third quarter. There were eight lead changes in the first quarter, and after Cedar Shoals jumped out to a 17-point lead late in the second quarter, three quick goals by Traveon Latimore tightened the game back up to 41-30 at halftime. The Raiders even managed to cut the lead down to 41-34 early in the third quarter with two shots from Adam Metts. But, head coach Bryan Bird believes the team just ran out gas from not being used to playing at a high tempo.
“I thought in the second quarter, we showed fight when things didn’t go our way,” Bird said. “We fought back before halftime, and heck, we cut it to almost six in the third quarter. We just ran out of gas and ran out of fight.
For the rest of the story, see the November 29 edition of the Madison County Journal
