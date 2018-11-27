The Madison County girls’ basketball team continued their undefeated start Tuesday night with a sloppy 64-45 win over Cedar Shoals. But they will spend the foreseeable future without point guard Kayla McPherson.
She suffered a concussion early in the second quarter when her head smacked the floor after colliding with a defender on a layup. McPherson scored the two points to finish the game in double figures, but she paid the price.
In her absence, other players claimed the opportunity to shine, including freshman post player Mallory Bates, who scored nine points and made six rebounds. Sydney Armstrong also scored nine and she accounted for nine rebounds herself. Predictably, Jordan Bailey rose to the occasion most often with 30 points and a remarkable 17 rebounds.
“Mallory played way above her years. She’s only a ninth grader, she played like a seasoned veteran,” said head coach Dan Lampe. “Sydney and Mallory really picked it up, they battled on those boards. Those girls are athletic and Sydney really owner them on the board. She’s been the good Sydney that we saw at the end of last season.”
