GIRLS' BASKETBALL: East Jackson girls lose on late basket

TALLULAH FALLS — The East Jackson girls’ basketball team produced its best showing this season, yet win No. 1 on the year still remains elusive.
Playing Tuesday night on the road, the Eagles (0-6) fell 44-42 to Tallulah Falls (4-0) when Nyah Williams sank a go-ahead basket with 10 seconds left, and East Jackson couldn’t convert a game-tying shot on the other end of the floor as time expired.
The Eagles had the lead with less than 20 seconds remaining.
“I’m proud that for the first game we pretty much played hard the whole game,” first-year coach Donnie Byrom said. “We’ve been playing like a young team, and taking plays off, and tonight I felt like they played every play. So that’s a positive. It’s a game that we should have won. We had the lead and the ball and we took a shot that we probably shouldn’t have taken or weren’t supposed to take. But that’s part of having young kids out there.”
East Jackson twice rallied from 10-point deficits in the contest. Byrom said his players were “very coachable” in the loss.
“They had a game plan and they executed it very well,” he said. “I think we had a shot there at the end that was open that we didn’t see, but part of that is being young and being in the moment. But you play the non-region games to try to get ready for tough region opponents and we’re in a very tough region. Hopefully, we grew up some today.”
Freshman Haven Rollins, using her ability to attack the basket, led East Jackson with 20 points and helped spark a fourth quarter rally. With the Eagles trailing by 10 at the start of the fourth quarter, Rollins scored nine points during the period, including two big baskets late. Rollins hit a wide-open lay-up to tie the game 39-39 with 2:16 left. She later scored on a fast break to give East Jackson a 41-39 lead with 1:01 left.
“She’s part of a team,” Byrom said of Rollins, “and everybody tonight was doing their role or their job and doing what we asked them to do. Late in the game, we ran a lot of quick hitters to get her shots on the baseline. People did their jobs setting a screen and people did their job getting her the ball.”
The Eagles led 42-40 with just 24 seconds left after a free throw from Kenzie Whitehead. But Santy Dembele sank a pair of free throws with 15 seconds remaining, and Tallulah Falls immediately regained possession of the ball after Lillie Free drew a charge while East Jackson brought the ball up the floor. Williams then scored in the paint for the go-ahead basket, which ultimately proved to be the game winner.
East Jackson won’t return to action until Dec. 4 at Hebron Christian Academy. Byrom hopes for some strong practices in the meantime.
“They’ve got to make the decision that they all want to be at practice, work hard and keep learning the game,” he said. “Sadly, I’ve only had two practices the entire season that I’ve had every player there. It’s hard to teach kids the game when you’re teaching in parts. That’s been the biggest challenge for us to overcome is getting everybody at practice and not involved in something else. I’m proud of their effort today, and hopefully they’ll all show up tomorrow (Wednesday) and get better.”
