Statham approves alcohol licenses

The Statham City Council agreed last week to issue an alcohol license to a Mexican restaurant on Railroad Street after the business and an adjacent church agreed to a set of conditions to go with the license.
The council also agreed to three rezonings or annexations in various stages.
The council voted 3-0 to issue a license for alcohol beverages to the Fajitas Mexican restaurant, which shares a wall with the New Life Worship Center. Council members Betty Lyle and Hattie Thrasher did not vote. They have opposed any liquor license in the past.
The restaurant applied for a license in 2017 and a blizzard of opposition from church members led to it being rejected.
The restaurant applied for a license again this fall after downtown business owners agreed to support it.
The church and restaurant agreed on these conditions: No alcohol sales on Sunday except Cinco de Mayo and Super Bowl Sunday, no alcohol sales during service hours and one hour before and after Wednesday services, the conditions will be posted on the restaurant’s front window and additional “no sale” times will be discussed “within a reasonable timeframe” between the two parties.
When restaurant owners asked for the license this fall, business owners appeared with them at the council meeting.
A request for a “pro rata” cost on a liquor license for one month was not dealt with in the council’s motion.
A second alcohol license, this for package sales only, was approved for KASA Business Inc., which is the operator of the Citgo station and store.
The license was approved for Kabir S. Nurani.
For more on last week's meeting, see the Nov. 28 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
