Planners deny truck terminal request

Braselton planners recently voted to deny two requests that would allow a truck terminal on a road that many area residents say is already overburdened.
The Braselton Planning Commission denied two applications Monday for BMX Transport, LLC, for 6.51 acres off Chardonnay Trace. Developers are requesting a manufacturing-distribution rezoning with a conditional use to allow a truck terminal with offices, service center, warehousing and loading docks.
Facing a standing-room only crowd, planners unanimously voted to deny the request.
See the full story in the Nov. 28 issue of The Braselton News.
