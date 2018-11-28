Planners deny truck terminal request

Posted by
BraseltonNewsTODAY
Wednesday, November 28. 2018
Braselton planners recently voted to deny two requests that would allow a truck terminal on a road that many area residents say is already overburdened.
The Braselton Planning Commission denied two applications Monday for BMX Transport, LLC, for 6.51 acres off Chardonnay Trace. Developers are requesting a manufacturing-distribution rezoning with a conditional use to allow a truck terminal with offices, service center, warehousing and loading docks.
Facing a standing-room only crowd, planners unanimously voted to deny the request.
See the full story in the Nov. 28 issue of The Braselton News.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.