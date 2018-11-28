Extended stay Hilton gets initial nod

A request for an extended stay hotel in Braselton got the initial nod on Monday.
The Braselton Planning Commission unanimously approved Jay Patel’s request for a conditional use to allow a Home2Suites by Hilton extended stay hotel on 4.24 acres.
Braselton’s Town Council will hold a second hearing on the request at its Dec. 6 meeting with a possible vote on Dec. 10.
See the full story in the Nov. 28 issue of The Braselton News.
