Extended stay Hilton gets initial nod

Posted by
BraseltonNewsTODAY
Wednesday, November 28. 2018
A request for an extended stay hotel in Braselton got the initial nod on Monday.
The Braselton Planning Commission unanimously approved Jay Patel’s request for a conditional use to allow a Home2Suites by Hilton extended stay hotel on 4.24 acres.
Braselton’s Town Council will hold a second hearing on the request at its Dec. 6 meeting with a possible vote on Dec. 10.
See the full story in the Nov. 28 issue of The Braselton News.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.