In what will be the largest single deal in Jackson County’s history, a Korean battery manufacturing firm plans to build a $1.67 billion plant in Commerce. The operations will be housed in a 2-million sq. ft. facility in the Commerce 85 Logistic Park. The land, about 95 acres, will be on the west side of Steve Reynolds Industrial Park from the railroad at the entrance past the Ollie’s distribution facility.
The company, SK Innovation, expects to create more than 2,000 jobs over a several-year period. Hiring for some of those jobs is expected to begin in 2020, said John Scott, vice president for the Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce and director of economic development.
SK Innovation plans to make lithium-ion batteries for hybrid electric vehicles at the facility.
“SK innovation has been actively looking for a production base to secure competitiveness in the battery business in the major global market,” said Kim Jun, chief executive of SK innovation.
The county has been working with the state and company for months on the project.
“It’s moving pretty quickly,” Scott said. SK wants “to start working on it early next year.”
It will be the first plant SK Innovation has in the U.S., Scott said.
The SK board voted to approve the project Monday.
The plant is expected to be built in two phases, each of about 1 million square feet.
SK Innovation is a part of the SK Group, one of the largest conglomerates in South Korea. The company employs more than 6,500 individuals worldwide. Customers for SK innovation’s battery business include Mercedes-Benz and Hyundai-Kia Motors.
See the full story in the Nov. 28 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Largest deal in county’s history
