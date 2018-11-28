Two killed in early Wednesday wreck

Posted by
JacksonHeraldTODAY
Wednesday, November 28. 2018
Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash on I-85 in Jackson County early Wednesday morning.
According to the Georgia State Patrol, the crash occurred around 2:41 a.m. when a Ford Mustang driven by Carlos Cobb, 32, of Gainesville, struck a Honda Civic on I-85 North. Cobb was traveling southbound in the northbound lane.
“It is unknown why driver Cobb was traveling the wrong way on the interstate, which resulted in a head-on collision between vehicles #1 and #2,” according to the GSP.
Both drivers died on the scene.
There were no additional passengers.
Authorities are still in the process of notifying next of kin for the driver of the Honda Civic.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.