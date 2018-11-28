Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash on I-85 in Jackson County early Wednesday morning.
According to the Georgia State Patrol, the crash occurred around 2:41 a.m. when a Ford Mustang driven by Carlos Cobb, 32, of Gainesville, struck a Honda Civic on I-85 North. Cobb was traveling southbound in the northbound lane.
“It is unknown why driver Cobb was traveling the wrong way on the interstate, which resulted in a head-on collision between vehicles #1 and #2,” according to the GSP.
Both drivers died on the scene.
There were no additional passengers.
Authorities are still in the process of notifying next of kin for the driver of the Honda Civic.
Two killed in early Wednesday wreck
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry