GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Tigers start season with 22-point win over Social Circle

Bryanna Sanders and the Commerce High School girls' basketball team started the 2018-19 season off the right way with a 59-37 win over Class AA's Social Circle Tuesday night.
Sanders' team-high 15 points led the way for the Tigers. Autumn Mathis was the other Tiger to finish the game with double-digit points. Mathis scored 12 points. Shatoya Johnson and Jeanece Smith both scored nine points apiece.
"It was a total team effort and the hard work the girls had put into the past month of practice really showed up," head coach Brad Puckett said.
The Tigers opened the game with a 15-11 lead in the first quarter. The team dropped 16 points in the second quarter to push the lead to 31-18 at halftime. The lead remained 13 points after three quarters as both teams scored 12 points apiece. The Tigers scored 16 points in the final quarter.
The Tigers play at home Friday night to host Providence Christian Academy and Saturday at home to go against Johnson.
