Gasaway, Erwin to face off in Dec. 4 election

Dan Gasaway and Chris Erwin will again face off in the District 28 Georgia House of Representatives race on Dec. 4. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.
The election is being redone following a ruling by a Superior Court judge that some voters cast a ballot in the wrong district.
Judge David Sweat set the election for Dec. 4 after ruling that the election would be held again due to errors in the May 22 election.
District 28 includes Banks, Habersham and Stephens counties.
Judge Sweat agreed with information provided by Gasaway in a seven-hour hearing that 74 ballots were cast incorrectly in Habersham County in the May 22 election.
Information was presented that 74 people voted in the District 10 election, although they live in District 28.
The judge ruled that all eligible voters can cast a ballot except for citizens who voted on a Democrat ballot in the May 22 election.
Gasaway and Erwin are both on the Republican ballot.
Gasaway is the incumbent. Erwin is the retired Banks County School System superintendent.
STATE RACES
Two state run-off races will also be on the Dec. 4 election. They are:
•Secretary of State: Brad Raffensperger, Republican, and John Barrow, Democrat.
•Public Service Commissioner: Chuck Eaton (incumbent), Republican, and Lindy Miller, Democrat.
EARLY VOTING
Early voting is underway for the Dec. 4 election. Voters may go to the Voter Register’s office in downtown Homer to cast a ballot. Early voting will be held through Nov. 30. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays.
