After starting the season 0-2, the Banks County Leopards are back to .500 on the season after defeating North Oconee and Stephens County last week.
Head coach Mike Cleveland said he’s been pleased with how the team has played through all four games, not just the last two.
“We’ve taken good things away from all the games,” he said. “The competition has been really good and I think we’ve stepped our game up to that level.
“That’s what you want to see, especially when you’re as inexperienced as we are. The last two games we’ve shot it a little better. We did a good job on the boards. We’ve come away with two wins and against two pretty good teams. I thought Stephens, I think they’re a really good team.”
Against North Oconee, one of the new Leopard faces, Pierce Martin, broke the Leopards’ record for 3-pointers made in a game. Martin hit nine 3-pointers and finished the game with 29 points to help lead the Leopards to an 85-73 win.
“That’s big for us right there if he can shoot consistently on a nightly basis,” Cleveland said. “Really proud of him.”
Against Stephens County, Carl Cleveland eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for his Leopard career by scoring 45 points and grabbing 18 rebounds in the 83-78 win. Coach Cleveland attributed Cleveland’s accomplishment to the players from this year’s team and year’s past.
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
Boys' Basketball: Leopards get back to .500 on season after 2 wins during Thanksgiving
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry