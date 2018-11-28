Girls' Basketball: BC off to 4-0 start on season

The Banks County High School girls’ basketball team is off to as good of a start as it can be in the young season.
The Leopards are 4-0 after picking up two wins last week. The Leopards defeated North Oconee 63-59 and Stephens County 63-35.
“I thought we played really, really well against Stephens County, beginning to end” head coach Steven Shedd said. “I kept telling the girls up until the last game, I felt like we hadn’t played four quarters yet.
“I really felt we played a four-quarter ball game against them. I thought everything was really solid. I’m glad to see where we are right now. I still think we’ve got a lot of work to do.”
During the blowout win against Stephens County, Jaycie Bowen eclipsed the 1,000-point mark with a 29-point performance. Shedd said the accomplishment comes from the team’s “unselfish approach.”
“It all goes together, hand in hand, each one helps the other out,” Shedd said.
He added the team wasn’t expecting the mark to be eclipsed Saturday night as Bowen needed 29 points to reach the milestone.
“It was neat,” Shedd said. “I think it speaks a lot to her, her hard work and all that she’s put in these four years to be able to get to that point.
“It’s a huge accomplishment that not a lot of people get. It speaks a lot to her. I think it speaks a lot to our program as far as the way we distribute the ball and play team ball out there.”
