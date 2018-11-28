WRESTLING: Class AAA presents new challengers to Dragons’ long-time streak

Jefferson might have dropped down a classification, but coach Doug Thurmond expects no less of a slog to protect the program’s historic run of state titles.
The Dragons, who spent the last two seasons in Class AAAA, will go up against Class AAA stalwarts North Hall and Sonoraville as they try to win their 19th consecutive traditional state championship and 18th-straight duals championship.
“North Hall and Sonoraville are going to be really good … those two have a lot of people back,” Thurmond said. “So, they’re going to be really tough to deal with.”
Those programs split last year’s state titles. North Hall won the duals championship, while Sonoraville took the traditional title. Jefferson will try to knock both off those perches this winter.
Thurmond was also quick to point to programs like Lumpkin County and intra-city rival Jackson County, who both return state champions and strong lineups overall.
“You’re throwing yourself in with all them — it’s going to be interesting,” Thurmond said.
For the rest of this story, see the Nov. 28 edition of The Jackson Herald.
