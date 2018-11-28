UGA scholarship a dream-come-true for Dragons’ Watkins

Lane Watkins’ baseball dreams have always involved Georgia red and black, and next year he’ll be wearing Bulldog threads.
The Jefferson pitcher and third baseman signed with the University of Georgia during Jefferson’s recent fall signing ceremony.
“When he started at Jefferson as a freshman, he said, ‘Coach, I want to play at Georgia,’” Dragon coach Tommy Knight told those on hand at the Nov. 15 ceremony. “I said ‘alright,’ and today he is getting to realize that dream. We’re very happy and very proud of him for that.”
In fact, Watkins called playing baseball at Georgia “my biggest dream.”
“I’ve always dreamed of playing ball at Georgia since I was a little kid, so this is just awesome,” Watkins said.
Though his signing made it official, his spot on the Georgia baseball team had been a long-standing one. Watkins actually committed to Georgia when he was a sophomore, when coach Scott Stricklin began contacting him.
He’s since produced big numbers for Jefferson.
Watkins hit .354 with one home run and 18 RBIs last season in helping lead Jefferson to the Class AAAA state title.
