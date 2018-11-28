‘Boog’ Godfrey signs with junior college program in Alabama

A player known almost exclusively in Jefferson by his nickname will look to make a name for himself in the junior college ranks.
Ryan Godfrey — or “Boog” as he’s called by his teammates — recently signed with Snead State in Boaz, Ala.
“It’s always been a dream to go to the next level, and I get to go achieve my dream and see where it takes me,” Godfrey said.
Godfrey, a two-sport athlete, hit .306 with two home runs and 23 RBIs last season during the Dragons’ state-title run. He was at his best when it mattered most, hitting .500 with a .700 on-base percentage in the state-championship series against Cartersville.
Jefferson coach Tommy Knight called Godfrey “a professional hitter.”
“He’s got one of those swings where, he hits lefty, and some lefties just really look natural swinging the bat, and that’s what Boog does,” Knight said at Jefferson’s recent fall signing ceremony.
For the rest of this story, see the Nov. 28 edition of The Jackson Herald. See more signing stories in the Dec. 5 edition of The Jackson Herald.
