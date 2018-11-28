Multi-talented Corbin signs scholarship with Kennesaw State

The rare combination of talent, work ethic and baseball smarts has made Zac Corbin a standout high school player. Those strengths have also secured him a Division I college baseball scholarship.
The Dragon short stop recently signed with Kennesaw State, doing so at Jefferson’s signing ceremony on Nov. 15.
“It’s a dream come true because you always go to the college games and want to play at the D-I level, and actually figuring out that you can do it is an awesome feeling,” Corbin said.
Corbin, a multi-sport athlete who became a switch hitter last season, batted .340 this past spring with a pair of home runs and 22 steals for the state-champion Dragons.
