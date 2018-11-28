Annual tourney generates energy, excitement for JCCHS wrestlers

With the exception of the postseason tournaments, this might be the most wonderful time of the year for the Jackson County wrestling team.
The squad is set to host its annual Panther Invitational Friday (5 p.m.) and Saturday (9 a.m.) and the excitement ramps up on the practice mats in anticipation of the weekend, according to coach Jason Powers.
“I love the week building up to The Panther,” Powers said. “Everybody is excited for a shot to wrestle in this tournament. It is our huge home event for the year and our kids want to do well. Practice is usually very up tempo this week with the excitement for the tournament starting on Friday.”
The tournament, which celebrates its 25th year this year, is again loaded with postseason-like competition. The 25-team field includes Jefferson, Commerce, Social Circle and West Laurens in addition to the host Panthers. Lumpkin County, Chatooga and Creekview will also add to the competition.
Powers said this year’s tournament is “going to be a wild one for sure.”
For the rest of this story, see the Nov. 28 edition of The Jackson Herald.
