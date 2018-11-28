BOE considers synthetic turf fields agreement

The Barrow County Board of Education questioned potential costs and the agreement between the county and schools for re-surfacing with a synthetic surface the athletic fields at the two high schools Tuesday night.
A memorandum of understanding about the fields and $1.3 million from Barrow County will be an item on the board’s business meeting agenda. Board members questioned several aspects of the agreement.
Joe Perno, assistant superintendent for system operations, told the board the cost may be more than the $1.3 million.
No one directly questioned that cost, but board members cautiously asked about it.
The synthetic surfaces were part of the county’s last referendum on the SPLOST — Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax.
After the referendum passed, it was learned the amount of money designated and the costs for parks and recreation, which included the high school fields, did not match.
Perno said the project needs to be done this summer in order to be ready for play on the fields in the fall.
He noted the park and recreation department uses the fields now. The MOU is “kind of continuing that partnership,” he said.
Perno said the fields accommodate freshmen, junior varsity and varsity football, boys and girls soccer and the recreation football program.
Lynn Stevens, board vice chair, and a member of the county’s SPLOST review committee said the cost estimates were never properly done. “If Joe Perno had been involved in this earlier,” she said, problems would not have occurred.
Perno told the board the district has some money that can be used for the project. He said after the meeting that is about $1 million.
