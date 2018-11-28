The Jefferson boys' basketball team halted a two-game losing skid with a 92-54 rout of visiting Habersham Central Tuesday.
Donsha Gaither led Jefferson with 23 points, followed by Jacob Radaker (17 points), Kam Robinson (10 points) and Spencer Darby (10 points). The 92-point performance came after the Dragons scored 89 points last Tuesday in a loss to Cambridge.
The Dragons will play Brookwood Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at the University of North Georgia.
