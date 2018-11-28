BOYS' BASKETBALL: Clinton scores 28 in Panther victory over Johnson, Oglethorpe Co. up next

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, November 28. 2018
Jackson County's Kalib Clinton scored 28 points and Cam Shaw added 17 as the Panthers picked up a 64-53 win at Johnson Tuesday. The victory improved the team to 3-1, equalling last year's win total.
The Panthers will play Oglethorpe County Friday at 8:30 p.m. on the road. Jackson County beat the Patriots 88-41 earlier this year.
