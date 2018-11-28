Jackson County's Kalib Clinton scored 28 points and Cam Shaw added 17 as the Panthers picked up a 64-53 win at Johnson Tuesday. The victory improved the team to 3-1, equalling last year's win total.
The Panthers will play Oglethorpe County Friday at 8:30 p.m. on the road. Jackson County beat the Patriots 88-41 earlier this year.
BOYS' BASKETBALL: Clinton scores 28 in Panther victory over Johnson, Oglethorpe Co. up next
