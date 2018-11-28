GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Jackson Co. improves to 2-2, road trip to Oglethorpe Co. ahead

Wednesday, November 28. 2018
Meghan Sorrells scored 15 points and Carson Anderson threw in 13 points as the Jackson County girls' basketball team evened its record at 2-2 with a 59-24 rout of Johnson on the road Tuesday.
The Panthers will try to move to 3-2 when they take on Oglethorpe County Friday at 7 p.m. Jackson County recorded a 57-14 win over the Patriots earlier this year.
Old Website

