Meghan Sorrells scored 15 points and Carson Anderson threw in 13 points as the Jackson County girls' basketball team evened its record at 2-2 with a 59-24 rout of Johnson on the road Tuesday.
The Panthers will try to move to 3-2 when they take on Oglethorpe County Friday at 7 p.m. Jackson County recorded a 57-14 win over the Patriots earlier this year.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Jackson Co. improves to 2-2, road trip to Oglethorpe Co. ahead
