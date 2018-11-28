The Jefferson girls' basketball team is off to a 4-0 start and will look to continue its winning ways with a Saturday contest against East Hall.
The Dragons will take on the Vikings at 11 a.m. at the University of North Georgia.
Jefferson remained unbeaten with a 47-26 win over Habersham Central at home Tuesday night. Deshona Gaither led the Dragons with 13 points, and Livi Blackstock added 11 points.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Jefferson girls take 4-0 record into Saturday game with East Hall
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry