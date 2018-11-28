GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Jefferson girls take 4-0 record into Saturday game with East Hall

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, November 28. 2018
The Jefferson girls' basketball team is off to a 4-0 start and will look to continue its winning ways with a Saturday contest against East Hall.
The Dragons will take on the Vikings at 11 a.m. at the University of North Georgia.
Jefferson remained unbeaten with a 47-26 win over Habersham Central at home Tuesday night. Deshona Gaither led the Dragons with 13 points, and Livi Blackstock added 11 points.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.