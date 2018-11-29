Mr. Richard Gordon Shumake, 54, of Comer, entered into rest Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Mr. Shumake was born in Commerce, the son of the late Emory Gordon Shumake and Lynn Raines Shumake, of Athens. Mr. Shumake was a member of Unity Masonic Lodge # 36 and was a construction project manager.
Survivors in addition to his mother are two daughters, Renee and Jennifer Shumake, of Jefferson; two sisters, Denise Shumake Laney and her husband Ray, of Nicholson, and Debbie Shumake Smith, of Watkinsville; and one grandchild, Jaxxon Ward, of Jefferson; nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews also survive.
No visitation is planned.
Memorial services: Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at 11 a.m. from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Pastor Storey Tate officiating.
Flowers are optional, memorials may be made to www.cancerresearchfoundation.org.
Arrangements by: Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. 706-367-5467.
Online condolences may be shared at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
Richard Gordon Shumake (11-28-18)
