Melissa Ann Harbin (11-26-18)

Mrs. Melissa Ann Harbin, 64, of Winder, passed away on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018.
Mrs. Harbin was a native of Winder. She is the daughter of the late Delford McDaniel and Louise Doster McDaniel. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her grandparents, Rob and Johnnie McDaniel and Roy and Ruth Doster.
Throughout her life, Mrs. Harbin was a dedicated homemaker. She will be best remembered as a devoted lady that loved her family.
Mrs. Harbin is survived by her husband, Todd Harbin, of Winder; sons, Andrew Healan, of New Orleans, and Ashley (Whisper) Healan, of Winder; daughters, Amy Healan (Harold) Maddox, and Abby Healan, of Mt. Airy; brothers, Phil (Rita) McDaniel, of Hoschton, and Chris (Lorrie) McDaniel, of Winder; two grandchildren, Cole Maddox and Rylee Wilder; one great-grandchild, Blake Maddox; and the father of her children, Charles Healan.
Service: A funeral service to honor her life is set Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with Mr. Taylor Wood officiating. Burial to follow the service at Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Visitation: Family to receive friends on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements by: Smith Funeral Home, Winder.
