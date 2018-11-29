Melissa Ann Harbin (11-26-18)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Thursday, November 29. 2018
Mrs. Melissa Ann Harbin, 64, of Winder, passed away on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018.
Mrs. Harbin was a native of Winder. She is the daughter of the late Delford McDaniel and Louise Doster McDaniel. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her grandparents, Rob and Johnnie McDaniel and Roy and Ruth Doster.
Throughout her life, Mrs. Harbin was a dedicated homemaker. She will be best remembered as a devoted lady that loved her family.
Mrs. Harbin is survived by her husband, Todd Harbin, of Winder; sons, Andrew Healan, of New Orleans, and Ashley (Whisper) Healan, of Winder; daughters, Amy Healan (Harold) Maddox, and Abby Healan, of Mt. Airy; brothers, Phil (Rita) McDaniel, of Hoschton, and Chris (Lorrie) McDaniel, of Winder; two grandchildren, Cole Maddox and Rylee Wilder; one great-grandchild, Blake Maddox; and the father of her children, Charles Healan.
Service: A funeral service to honor her life is set Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with Mr. Taylor Wood officiating. Burial to follow the service at Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Visitation: Family to receive friends on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements by: Smith Funeral Home, Winder.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.