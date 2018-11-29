Mr. Timothy Feathers, 57, of Hoschton, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton.
Service: Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at 2 p.m. in the Memorial Park Braselton Chapel.
Visitation: Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, from 12-2 p.m. before the service at Memorial Park Funeral Home Braselton.
Mr. Feathers was born on September 29, 1961, in Chicago, Ill., to Bruce and Esther Feathers. He served 38 ½ years in the army as a helicopter pilot. After being honorably discharged from the army, Mr. Feathers worked as a manager at Amazon.
Mr. Feathers is survived by his loving wife, Donna; his sons, Jon Lopez (Audrey), of Bowling Green, Ken., and Zach Feathers (Isabelle) of San Francisco, Calif.; his daughters, Farrah Lee (Ben), of Buford, Amanda Eddings (Jordan), of Bowling Green, and Megan Snodgrass (Clint), of Bowling Green; father, Bruce Feathers; mother, Esther Feathers; sister, Jeanette Surges; brother, Bruce Feathers, Jr.; and grandchildren, Sylar Lee, Emma Eddings, Summer Lee, David Lopez and Ethan Eddings.
Arrangements by: Memorial Park Funeral Home Braselton Chapel, 5257 Green Street Hwy 53, Braselton, GA 30517.
Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Timothy Feathers (11-27-18)
