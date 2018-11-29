Werner Goeckel (11-17-18)

Werner Goeckel passed away Nov. 17, 2018, in Braselton.
A unique and self-made man who worked every day of his life has left us. The only surviving child of Fritz and Elizabeth Goeckel, Werner arrived in the U.S. from Germany when he was 10 years old. Werner settled into U.S. schools quickly, wanting only to be accepted — something made easier through his athleticism, ensuring his school mates wanted to have him on their team.
Werner remained active in sports into high school where he received nine Varsity letters, and also where he met his future wife of 54 years, Patricia Delp. After college, Werner joined the army and was stationed in Germany as transportation officer. After a brief time apart, he took leave to collect Pat and whisked her away to be an army wife, where they traveled and met many of their most treasured, long-time friends.
After his honorable discharge from the Army and his return to the United States, Werner launched a successful career, jump-started by winning a highly competitive position as a field sales representative in DuPont’s cellophane training program group, an emerging technology at the time. Werner excelled in sales and marketing, leading to a succession of promotions and executive opportunities, including three president positions over the course of his career. He moved to Atlanta where he bought a struggling company, Systronics, and turned it around to great success, selling it to Isra Vision in 2003.
Werner’s professional achievements are eclipsed only by his devoted family relationships, including daughters, Anne and Karen; sons-in-law, Daniel and William; and grandsons, Kyle, Fritz and Joshua.
Werner passed away much too quickly after a hard-fought battle with Mantle Cell Lymphoma.
Werner’s dying wish was to specifically thank all of his friends for the laughs, travels and support. His family believes with all their hearts that Werner is laughing and playing practical jokes with Roy Marsh now. Don’t rush to join him but he’ll have some good fish tales for you when he sees you again.
Memorial service: Saturday, Dec. 8, at 2 p.m. at The Venue at Christ Place Church, 3494 Atlanta Hwy., Oakwood, GA 30566.
The family asks that donations be made in lieu of flowers to either A Mother’s Rest (www.amothersrest.org) or Inter Atlanta Football Club at PO Box 133126, Atlanta, GA 30333 re: In Memory of Werner Goeckel.
Donations may also be made through the secure PayPal link by clicking on the following link: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?token=_g4wa1us5AKGIXssQz585kWs5evXK7ra72wIaCZbeS9A9Nv33P0AUPbF7q_85SnTz7xQTG&country.x=US&locale.x=US.
Arrangements by: Memorial Park Funeral Home Braselton Chapel, 5257 Green Street Hwy 53, Braselton, GA 30517.
