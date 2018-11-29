Banks County has experienced a large water leak which is causing water pressure in parts of the water system to drop to dangerously low levels in the Hollingsworth area and on the following roads: Wynn Lake Road, Wynn Lake Circle, Old U.S. 441, Moss Farm Road, Rock Springs Road, White Road and Dalton Drive.
When this occurs a potential health hazard may exist in these areas of zero pressure from back flow and/or back-siphonage of water of unknown quality in the water distribution system.
In order to protect the public from a potential health hazard, all citizens that have experienced water outages and/or low water pressure are advised to boil all water prior to use for drinking, cooking or preparing baby food. The water should be boiled for at least one minute after reaching a rolling boil. Citizens should continue to boil their water until they are notified by the Banks County Public Utilities that the water system has been restored to full operation and that the microbiological quality of the water in the distribution system is safe for human consumption.
For more information, call the Banks County Public Utilities at 706-677-2261.
Boil water advisory in place
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry