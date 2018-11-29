Brenda Kay McMullan Scarborough (11-28-18)

Brenda Kay McMullan Scarborough, 63, of Comer, died Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018.   
Born in Athens, she was the daughter of the late Billy A. McMullan and Ardelle Huff McMullan.  She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Angie Scarborough and brother, Ricky McMullan. 
She was a homemaker. 
Survivors include her husband, Ernest Scarborough of Hartwell; son and daughter-in-law, Danny and Dawn Scarborough, of Winterville; sister, Rhonda (Chris) Waldrip, of Watkinsville; grandchildren, Lane Grier, Logan Grier and Maw Maw’s pride and joy, Lannah Scarborough; and a host of nieces and nephews. 
Funeral services: Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, at 3 p.m. at Lord & Stephens Danielsville Chapel. Interment to follow at Busbin Family Cemetery. 
Visitation: Family to receive friends Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, from 2-3 p.m. prior to the service.
Arrangements by: Lord & Stephens Danielsville. www.lordandstephens.com  
