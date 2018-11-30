Bridges: The greatest rivalry in college sports

The recent holiday weekend saw many of the long-time college football rivalries played out.
We had Alabama-Auburn, Georgia-Georgia Tech, Ole Miss-Mississippi State, Clemson-South Carolina, Florida-Florida State, Ohio State-Michigan and Washington-Washington State to name a few. One of the more underrated rivalries in college athletics is probably Harvard vs. Yale.
Each year these games are played with passion by the players and cause fans to become even a little more fanatic when it comes to the outcome.
However, the greatest rivalry in college athletics has not been played for the 2018 football season. That game will actually take place on Dec. 8 when Army and Navy meet once again.
Any college football fan with any sense of patriotism has to respect everything this game and this rivalry represents. These student-athletes represent all that is great about competing at this level.
Student-athletes do not attend the service academics with dreams of playing professional football. Their life calling is much higher and we should all appreciate that.
Words could never truly do this rivalry justice although John Feinstein’s book from several years ago probably does as good of a job as anyone could.
There is no rivalry in college sports, which means so much to those who may not even be die-hard football fans. The players for Army and Navy are not only competing for their teammates but for every player who came before them as well as anyone who has ever served in these branches of the military.
There is probably not a college football game (other than the Super Bowl) that is followed as closely around the world as this one will be next month.
On military bases around the globe our servicemen and servicewomen gather around televisions and watch every play with an unmatched intensity.
Even on Naval ships the game is a big deal as those serving take in the game either on television or radio.
And as heated and passionate as this rivalry is, an almost magical thing takes place once it is over. Players gather together on the field as both fight songs are played. They do everything in their power to emerge victorious in the game, but when it is over they know they are truly part of the same team.
In a time where our country seems to be as divided as ever, fans do take sides in this rivalry contest.
However, it is nice to have a rivalry where the petty bantering back and forth does end when the game does.
This is what college athletics should be all about and why it will always be the best rivalry surpassing all others.
Previewing the SEC title game
The matchup everyone predicted for the Southeastern Conference championship will take place this weekend as Alabama and Georgia collide in Atlanta. The two have been on a collision course since the preseason and really since last year’s national title tilt.
To be clear, Alabama is the clear favorite. Georgia, however, probably has one of the teams which can matchup with the Crimson Tide.
Still, it won’t be easy. Alabama has looked almost unbeatable this season, and it would be a major upset if the Bulldogs manage to win this game and the SEC title.
The common thought is that Georgia has to win the game to go to the playoffs. A loss would be the second of the season for the Bulldogs and without a conference title they will be on the outside looking in at the playoffs.
Alabama, meanwhile, could possibly overcome a loss and still get into the playoffs. There really isn’t anyone who knows the difference between a first down and a fake punt who thinks Alabama is not one of the four best teams in the country.
I think this game has the making of being competitive. However, Alabama is just too strong in all areas.
Prediction: Alabama 35, Georgia 21.
—
Winder resident Chris Bridges is a multi-time winner for sports column writing from the Georgia Press Association and the Georgia Sports Writers Association. He welcomes feedback about this column at pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
