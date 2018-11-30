A Gainesville man was arrested in Braselton after trying to meet a juvenile for sexual contact.
Adam Lee Epps, 32, was arrested Nov. 29, around 11:15 a.m. near Publix on Spout Springs Rd., Braselton. Epps faces charges of criminal attempt to commit child molestation and electronic enticement of a child.
Epps was met by detectives when he parked his pickup truck in a shopping center parking lot.
“Epps had been in contact with a person he knew to be a child using a mobile app,” the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. “He held sexually explicit conversations with the individual up until Wednesday’s meeting.”
The arrest came after two weeks of investigation by HCSO detectives.
“According to investigators, no child was ever in danger,” according to the release.
The investigation is ongoing.
Man charged after trying to meet juvenile for sexual contact
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry