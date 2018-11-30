Mrs. Virginia Perry Dudley Brooks, 78, of Royston, passed away on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at her home.
Mrs. Brooks was born in Danielsville, on May 21, 1940, daughter of the late Moses Woodson “Dock” Dudley and the late Mary Lou Perry Dudley. She was owner and operator of Brooks Grocery for 29 years and was a member of the Friendship Baptist Church in Danielsville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Vernon Dale Royston.
Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Hoyt Brooks; brother and sister-in-law, James “Jimmy” and Kathy Dudley, of Danielsville; sister, Georgia Dudley Christian, of Bowman; special nephew, Terry Christian; special niece, Debra Stancell; caregivers, Debra Wills and Tammy Acton; and several other nephews and nieces.
Funeral services: Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at 2 p.m. in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jeff Wells officiating. Interment to follow in the Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery in Danielsville.
Visitation: Family to receive friends Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, from 1-2 p.m. until funeral hour at Pruitt Funeral Home. The family is at their respective homes.
Flowers are optional; memorials may be made to the Friendship Baptist Church at 275 Friendship Church Road Danielsville, GA 30633.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Arrangements by: Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston.
Virginia Perry Dudley Brooks (11-30-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry