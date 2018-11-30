Barrow County Board of Education member Rolando Alvarez is resigning to run for the vacant county board of commissioners District 3 seat.
Alvarez, who announced his decision on social media this week, confirmed his plans to the Barrow News-Journal on Friday. By state law, Alvarez must resign his from school board seat ahead of next month’s qualifying period in order to qualify for the March 19 BOC election.
Tuesday’s school board meeting will be the final one for Alvarez, who was first appointed by the board to the District 8 at-large seat in November 2014 to fill the unexpired term of Mitch Churchill. He was elected to a full term in November 2016 after fending off a Republican primary challenger and running unopposed in the general election.
“I was honestly very torn about this decision and have mixed emotions,” said Alvarez, a Winder-Barrow High School graduate who currently serves as senior operations manager for the local Bank of America branch and is also a real estate investor. “I hate that I have to resign because I love being in this position. I’ve loved witnessing the changes in the trajectory of our students and staff that I’ve been able to see.”
Alvarez is one of two candidates thus far to publicly declare for the District 3 BOC seat ahead of qualifying, which will be held Dec. 12-14 at the county elections office. He will be seeking to replace former commissioner Roger Wehunt, who resigned in October due to health reasons.
Scott Vickery, who lost a special election to Wehunt to fill the vacant seat in 2015 following the federal indictment of former commissioner Steve Worley, also told the Barrow News-Journal on Friday he will run.
Alvarez said he wants to be a part of what he characterized as “positive changes” ongoing throughout the county.
“Everywhere I look, I see great opportunity here, from the commercial development that’s happening with the Gateway (at Highway 316) to the revitalization of downtown Winder,” Alvarez said. “I feel like we’ve got a lot of great things going on and I think I can provide a different perspective on the board, maybe a different mold.
“I just feel like this is a great time period for our county. We’re at the precipice of being able to have some competitive advantages over the folks around us.”
Vickery, who spent 29 years with Gwinnett County government in the public works and transportation departments, has been a member of Barrow County’s planning commission, citizens SPLOST (Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) committee, personnel review board and a committee tasked with working on a state-required 10-year update the county’s comprehensive plan.
“I feel my experience will greatly benefit all of Barrow County, especially the people in District 3,” Vickery said.
Meanwhile, Alvarez’s departure from the school board will mean even more turnover for the nine-person board, which was already set to welcome four new faces come January. Lisa Maloof was elected over Johnny Smith in District 3 to replace Connie Wehunt (Roger Wehunt’s wife), who didn’t seek re-election and resigned from her seat at the same time as her husband. Bill Ritter was elected in District 7 at-large over Anthony Mayweather to replace outgoing member Suzanne Angle.
In District 4, Beverly Kelley will be replacing Michael Shelley, and Stephanie Bramlett will replace Mark Still in the District 9 at-large seat. Neither of those candidates faced opposition in their races.
The board will also be electing a new chair with Still’s retirement.
Superintendent Chris McMichael said the board will appoint a replacement for Alvarez, probably no later than the end of January.
