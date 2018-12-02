BOC agrees to allow Ellis to finish term on assessor board

Madison County commissioners voted 3-2 Nov 26 to allow Janis Ellis to finish her term as a member of the county board of tax assessors.
Ellis resigned as a BOA member, then withdrew that resignation, seeking to complete her term, which is over at the end of 2018.
Board members Lee Allen, Tripp Strickland and Theresa Bettis voted to allow Ellis to finish her term, while commissioners John Pethel and Jim Escoe voted “No.”
Former BOA member Larry Stewart approached commissioners Monday, asking them to turn down Ellis’ request to finish her term. He said it was nothing personal against Ellis, but he felt the commissioners would short-change the public if they didn’t advertise the job and give more people a chance to be considered. Stewart added that he has no interest serving on the BOA again. He said property assessments in the county are “atrocities put on the taxpayers” and that the BOA is currently just a “rubber stamp” board for the assessment staff.
Stewart said the BOC would do a “grave disservice” to taxpayers who are hurting if the board didn’t advertise for new people to serve on the BOA. He asked the commissioners to vote no on reappointing Ellis and to advertise an opening on the assessor board.
“If you vote to re-appoint, I don’t think you should be in the seats you’re in,” he said. “You should be ashamed.”
Pethel said something is “wrong in our tax valuations” and he agreed that Ellis shouldn’t be re-appointed.
Meanwhile, Bettis said Ellis has always had a strong voice on the board and hasn’t always gone along with the others. Strickland also favored letting Ellis finish her term, saying “she hasn’t done anything that warrants her being taken off the board.”
Commissioners Pethel and Escoe will be replaced by Brian Kirk and Derek Doster at the board table in January. Those two new commissioners will help determine who is placed on the BOA after Ellis completes her term.
In other matters, the board agreed to initiate the abandonment of the end portions of Pinetree Road and Double Branch Road. Chairman John Scarborough said citizens in the area don’t want a bridge to be replaced and want the roads abandoned. The board agreed to re-bid a 2.5-acre tract of county-owned property on Jot ‘Em Down Road. The group had sought a minimum bid of $20,000 for the land. But Scarborough noted that a mobile home and house may need to be demolished and moved. The BOC agreed to lower the minimum bid to $10,000.
During public comments at the end of the meeting, Charlie Snyder addressed chairman Scarborough regarding a recent post by the chairman on Madison County Rants and Raves on Facebook. He read from a letter that is published in its entirety on Page 5A of the Nov. 29 Madison County Journal.
