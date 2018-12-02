Man charged in Ila armed robbery

An Ila resident arrested on domestic charges Nov. 19 has been formally charged with armed robbery related to an attempted robbery at the Royal Foods Store in Ila.
Nicholas Joseph Kohel, 34, was charged with armed robbery, two counts of aggravated assault, battery family violence, possession of a firearm during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
Chief Deputy Jeff Vaughn said last week that Kohel is believed to have perpetrated an “act of intimidation” by staging an armed robbery at the store on the afternoon of Nov. 19 that may have been tied to the domestic incident.
Vaughn said Kohel reportedly entered the store Monday afternoon brandishing what they now believe to have been a toy pistol and demanded money. He was dressed in a camo jacket with a hoodie, which he was wearing backwards, with the hoodie over his face. He had cut eyeholes in the hoodie, Vaughn said.
When the two female employees moved toward the cash register, Kohel allegedly fled on foot.
There were several customers in the store as well, but no one was injured and no money was taken.
Kohel was arrested at a nearby Danielsville Street address later that night on domestic charges.
Deputy Duston Stanley was dispatched to the residence about 11 p.m. regarding the domestic disturbance after a man called 9-1-1 to report that he got a text message from his girlfriend’s mother saying to “come over and bring the cops.”
Stanley met the caller at the home who told him that when he left earlier the girlfriend’s mother and her boyfriend (Kohel) were arguing at that time.
Stanley then spoke to Kohel’s girlfriend, who was upset and crying, and she told him that Kohel threw a chair at her and hit her with it. She showed him a spot on her leg where she said the chair struck her, leaving a bruised and swelling area about the size of a fist, according to the report.
She also claimed to have other bruised areas on her body.
Stanley then went inside to speak with Kohel, who said they were “just arguing” and that no physical violence had been involved. He admitted to “flipping a dresser over” but said it did not hit or harm his girlfriend.
Stanley arrested Kohel at the scene, noting in his report that he was also a suspect in the robbery case.
