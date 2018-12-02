A white bucket is strategically placed on the front pew in the dilapidated Superior Courtroom in the historic Madison County courthouse in the center of Danielsville. And when a hard rain comes, it needs to be emptied.
The iconic old structure in the center of Danielsville that was constructed in 1901 has seen better days, particularly in the upstairs courtroom, which sits overlooking the town, but is largely out of sight and out of mind. The second floor is closed to the public, with a “do not enter” sign and rope to signify that walking up the steep steps to the second floor is a no go.
Those who do make the trip will discover that the ceiling is peeling off and falling in places. Parts of the floor are soft from water damage. There’s widespread evidence of rot. The walls have the speckled look of decay. Old county documents sit on pews or in the corner of side offices. The balcony railing is collapsing.
Renovating that old courthouse has long been a wish for many in the county who love local history. But salvaging the structure may require some quick action, and bumping that old building up on the priority list. Otherwise, the first floor, which was renovated — largely with inmate labor in the early 2000s — may begin to suffer the weathered effects of regular water damage on the upper floor, rendering the building unusable, and leaving the county’s primary unifying symbol as an empty husk, or skeleton in the center of a state highway.
That possibility strikes some as really sad.
Linda Fortson of the Madison County Heritage Foundation said the local history group is down to about four members, “just enough to keep the money in the bank.”
“It is so hard to get people involved in things today,” she said.
But community care for the old courthouse remains a major wish for the group.
“I have wanted to see the old courthouse finished for years,” said Fortson, the county’s zoning administrator. “I hope to see this happen before I retire. I am sure that when it was built in 1901 the citizens never would have imagined the county letting such a beautiful building get in such disrepair. There are not many of the old buildings left in the county and this is one that we don’t need to lose. Just think of the possibilities of having the use of the upstairs. It could be the community room for plays, weddings, showers, Christmas parties, and so many other events. The county as a whole needs to pull together to get the repairs done to the roof and then have the restoration done.”
Fortson sees the decline of the courthouse as evidence of a greater social erosion — a loss of care about history.
“Year by year, place by place, person by person, we are losing our county history,” said Fortson. “Society is teaching our young people that you need to forget the past. No, you need to learn from the past so the same mistakes don’t happen again. The past is who we are and it makes us a stronger person when we learn from the mistakes of others.”
County commissioner Tripp Strickland said he is interested in seeing the county’s old structures returned to viability. He said action is needed soon on the courthouse.
“The second floor is going to be laying on the first floor if we don’t do something quick,” said Strickland.
State senator Frank Ginn, who is now the county’s industrial authority executive director with an office on the first floor of the old courthouse, said the first goal is “to stop the bleeding.”
“The first thing is to stop the water from going into the building,” he said.
Ginn said when he took over as executive director of the IDA, he noticed water streaks down his office wall. The county put a new roof on the courthouse around the time of renovations of the downstairs and he thought that had taken care of leaking issues. But when he saw those streaks and went upstairs, he realized the water damage is significant.
“I looked in the courtroom and said, ‘Oh my God,’ the ceiling is falling in, the joists are rotting, there are soft spots in the floor — it’s a big mess,” he said.
Ginn said the water issue must be addressed quickly if the courthouse, even the downstairs, is going to remain functional in the next few years.
“If you don’t stop the water damage, it doesn’t take much until there is substantial rot in the structural integrity of the building,” he said.
Ginn said the courthouse is the county’s primary historic structure and unifying icon. It is in the center of the county seat.
“It ties everyone in Madison County together,” he said, adding that it would be a terrible shame to see the building erode beyond repair and have to be completely abandoned or torn down. He noted that the message that would send to prospective businesses and others visiting the county is not a positive — the primary symbol of county history meeting its demise.
Alan Lapczynski, who serves multiple roles for the county government, including building and grounds director, said he doesn’t believe the roof needs to be replaced.
“The courthouse got a new roof right after I got started 17 or 18 years ago,” he said adding that the roof “has a couple of valley spots” that need attention to stop the water flow.
He also would like to see the second floor put to use again.
“It doesn’t do any building any good to sit vacant; the more it’s used, the better it is,” he said.
Lapczynski oversaw the renovation of the bottom floor of the structure, which was largely done with inmate labor. He said the crew included some professional know-how in plumbing, electrical work and other skills.
“We had a whole crew for a good year and had a couple of really good guys help us,” he said.
The restoration of the county courthouse has been an occasional topic before commissioners in recent years. The board approved the allocation of $78,000 in sales tax money for the facility in the 2008 special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST). And that money has yet to be spent. There may also be some private funding available if renovation work proceeds.
Of course, a professional overhaul of the second floor would cost significantly more than what’s in the SPLOST account. And with the county struggling to balance its budget each year, there has been no desire on the part of any official to tag property tax money for the restoration.
But there are a variety of organizations that issue grants. And applications could be submitted for such funds.
Ginn said he’d like to see a plan from architects on what is needed and what it would cost. Then, proposals could be submitted to agencies and organizations that have an interest in supporting historical structures like the old county courthouses in disrepair. Similar projects have been tackled in other counties, with the iconic structures returned to a long-lost shine.
Strickland said he fully supports making something happen.
“I think with a little boost we could make it work,” he said.
Courthouse history
— excerpt from Paul Tabor’s “The History of Madison County, Georgia,” page 30. The book is available at the Madison County Library:
Madison County has had three courthouses on the public square. The first was built in 1813 or early 1814, the second in 1834 and the present one in 1901. No record has been found of the kind of construction and cost of the first. It was probably a log house built for about $500 and paid for with money from the sale of lots in Danielsville. The second courthouse was a frame building costing about $2,400 and paid for by increased taxes. Benjamin Towns was the builder. A rail fence enclosed the square to keep out hogs, cattle, horses and sheep. The third courthouse was built by a contractor, Fred Wagener for $18,314.50. With the architect fee added the total cost was about $22,500. This amount was provided by a bond issue that required two elections for approval and about ten pages of legal papers for validation. The county had not sold bonds previously. The brick for the courthouse and jail built a few years before were burned locally. They were above average in quality. Construction costs were low because the prices for material and labor were low. Unskilled labor was paid 50 cents to $1 per day.
A courthouse in decay: Officials talk about leaky, old courtroom abandoned for over two decades
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry