Snow Ophelia Whitley Payne (11-30-18)

Mrs. Snow Ophelia Whitley Payne, 78, of Comer, formerly of Elberton, wife of the late William Levarn "Smitty" Payne, passed away on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at Hill Haven Nursing Home in Commerce.
Mrs. Payne was born November 13, 1940, in Athens, to Charlie Ernest Whitley and Nellie Ophelia Scarborough Whitley. She was a retired bus driver and paraprofessional for ROTC for over 20 years. Mrs. Payne's strong support for the U.S. Armed Services and Veterans lead her to be an honorary member of L.Z. Friendly.
She is survived by her children, William Payne, of Elberton, Gayle Oliver, of Hull, Kim Pinion, of Jefferson, and Kristie Payne, of Panama City Beach, Fla.; nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by brothers, Jack Whitley and Hoyt Whitley.
Memorial service to celebrate Snow's life: Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at 2 p.m. at L.Z. Friendly, 1050 Johnny McElroy Rd., Colbert, GA 30655.
