Geneva Fletcher Weldon (12-01-18)

Mrs. Geneva Fletcher Weldon, 92, of Jefferson, entered into rest Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018.
Mrs. Weldon was born in Commerce, a daughter of the late Marion and Eunice Davis Fletcher, was a homemaker and a member of Madison Street Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Weldon is preceded by two sons, Talmadge Weldon, Jr. and Douglas Weldon, along with her husband, Talmadge Gilbert Weldon.
Survivors include daughters, Doris Marie Bragg and her husband James, of Hull, Brenda Gail Weldon, of Colbert, Joan Ellen Martin and her husband Robert, of Athens, Susan Martin and her husband Steve, of Athens, and Elaine Tiley and her husband Deac, of Jefferson; son, Charles Gilbert Weldon and his wife Varee’, of Athens; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the Staff of Compassus Hospice and Hill Haven Nursing Home for the excellent care and attention that Mrs. Weldon received.
Funeral services: Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, at 11 a.m. from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Larry Montgomery officiating with burial to follow in the Bethany United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Visitation: Family to receive friends 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 4, prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Compassus Hospice, 2470 Daniells Bridge Rd., Athens, Georgia 30606, or to wwwcompassus.com.
Arrangements by: Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. 706-367-5467.
Online condolences may be shared at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
