Myrtle Poole Lewallen (12-02-18)

Myrtle Poole Lewallen, 91, of the Hollingsworth Community in Baldwin, passed away on Dec. 2, 2018.
Mrs. Lewallen was born August 4, 1927, to the late Wilson and Florence Poole of Baldwin. She loved her husband, children, grandchildren and family very much. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by sisters, Virginia Pruitt, Annie Sue Greenway and Ruth Edwards; and brothers, Howard Poole, Mitchell Poole, Billy Poole and Rudolph Poole. She was also preceded in death by her son, Terry Lewallen, and grandson, Scot Damroze.
In addition to her loving husband of 73 plus years, John A. Lewallen, she is survived by her daughters Joan Puckett of Baldwin; Doris Lewallen of Norcross; Sandra Matheny of Maysville; son, Bradford Lewallen of the home; sisters Francine Elsner of Carnesville, Julia M McConnell of Cornelia, Rachel McNabb of Baldwin, and Linda Chapman of Baldwin; brothers, Kenneth Poole of Baldwin, and Donald Poole of Baldwin; five grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She worked in the fabric shop in Clarkesville for several years then Carwood Mfg. and Duckhead. She was an excellent seamstress and cook. A loving wife and mother, sister, grandmother, friend and loved her church and church family.
Funeral Services: Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, at 11 a.m. at the Line Baptist Church with the Rev. Kenneth McEntire officiating. Interment to follow at the Line Baptist Church Cemetery with Elder Charles Chapman officiating.
Visitation: Family to receive visitors from 5-8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, at the Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel.
Those wishing to express online condolences to the family may do so by visiting www.whitfieldfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements in the care of: Whitfield Funeral Home & Crematory, South Chapel, 1370 Industrial Blvd., Baldwin, Georgia. 706-778-7123.
