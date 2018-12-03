Jack M. Short (11-29-18)

Jack M. Short, 78, of Winder, passed away Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018.
He was of the Christian faith. Jack retired from the U.S. Army as a Command Master Sergeant after 22 years of service and three tours in Vietnam. He was a member of The VFW and The Statham American Legion. Jack loved cruises and was an avid golfer and the President of The Jug Tavern Men’s Golf Association at Pine Hills.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George J. and Zenia Sifers Short. He is survived by his partner, JoLynn Emery, of Winder; a brother, Jimmy Short, of Clarksburg, Md.; and two sisters, Jeanette Austin of New Market, Md., and Judy Griffeth of Laurel, Del.
Celebration of Life service: Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, at 4 p.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home, Winder, with full military honors.
