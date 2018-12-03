Kolebi Dylan Baxter, 14, of Winder, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. Kolebi was born in Gainesville in 2004 to Devin and Taryn Baxter.
He leaves behind his parents, Devin and Taryn Baxterm of Winder; grandparents, Dennis and Char Baxter, of Gainesville, Marcia Methvin and Greg Chambers, of Cumming, and Mark Methvin, of Maysville; great-grandparents, Sam and Pat Baxter, of Huntsville, Ala., and Evalina Turner, of Cumming; sisters, Kaylei and Karli Baxter, both of Winder; sister/aunt, Megan Chambers, of Cumming; brother/uncle, Greg Chambers, Jr. of Cumming; along with many other loving relatives and friends.
Funeral services: Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming.
Visitation: Family to receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, from 2-8 p.m.
Arrangements by: Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming.
Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Kolebi Dylan Baxter (12-02-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry