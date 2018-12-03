Billy Hugh Sellers, 63, of Danielsville died Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at St. Mary’s Hospice House. Mr. Sellers was born in Commerce to the late, Fletcher and Mattie Mae Baker Sellers. Mr. Sellers retired from Gold Kist.
Mr. Sellers is survived by his son, Pete Sellers (Christy), of Homer; daughters, Michelle Jones (Mo) and Ashley Smith (Dustin), both of Danielsville; sister, Frances Phillips, of Nicholson; brothers, Donnie, Larry, Kenny, Bobby and Charles Sellers, all of Commerce; 10 grandchildren; and one great grandchild.
Funeral service: Wednesday, Dec. 5, at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. Douglas Duncan officiating with the interment following at the Nicholson Cemetery. Visitation: Family to receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday, Dec. 4, from 5-8 p.m.
Arrangements by: Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce.
Billy Hugh Sellers (12-02-18)
