Mrs. Callie Montine Peppers, 99, of Monroe, passed away Dec. 2, 2018 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born in Gwinnett County to George Washington “Bud” and Lilly Mosley Price, who preceded her in death. Mrs. Peppers was the wife of the late Vernie Lee Peppers and was preceded by a son, Buddy Tom Peppers. She was a homemaker.
Surviving are children, Willie Lee Peppers of Winder, Bertha Montine Peppers and Charles Thomas Peppers, both of Monroe, and Patricia Diane “Anna” Callaway of Dacula; 24 grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and other relatives.
Visitation: Family to receive friends Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, from 4-9 p.m. and Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, from 10 a.m. until the service at the funeral home.
Funeral Service: Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home. Interment to be in The Bold Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.
Arrangements by: Carter Funeral Home of Winder.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
Callie Montine Peppers (12-02-18)
